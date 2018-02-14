Martyna Majok’s Feel-Good Immigrant Comedy Can’t Cut It in the Age of Trump

There are a host of dramatic dos and don’ts onstage in Ironbound, Martyna Majok’s wryly bleak if sometimes plausibility-straining comedy of immigrant aspiration gone off the rails, which is now playing at Geffen Playhouse.

For example, do anchor your play with the resplendently fierce Marin Ireland, who here reprises her full-throttled and transforming performance as Darja, Majok’s steely, working-class Polish heroine, from Rattlestick Playwrights’ 2016 Off-Broadway’s production. In Ireland’s hands, the delicious poetic ironies of Darja’s fractured English and her big-hearted determination to hold onto her ever-shrinking scrap of an American dream in the face of Job-like adversity plays like an old-fashioned hymn to New World resolve.

However, unless you are Edward Albee or your characters are waiting for Godot, try not to set your time-leaping, naturalistic drama at a desolate Newark, New Jersey, bus stop. Literally neither here nor there, the bus stop (or subway platform or park bench) tends to be dramatically nowhere. Though it might appear to offer emblematic possibilities to a play that chronicles the emotional travails of Darja’s increasingly hardscrabble existence during two decades of the Garden State’s globalization-driven manufacturing decline, in practice, that’s a job better left to language. In Ironbound, the over-literal setting only paints Majok into awkward dramaturgical corners with decidedly diminishing returns.