Exclusive: Marciano Art Foundation Joins PST: LA/LA With an Exhibit of Latin American Art

EXPAND Gabriel Orozco, Untitled, 2016 Image courtesy the artist and kurimanzutto, Mexico City. Photo by Estudio Michel Zabé.

The Getty's already massive PST: LA/LA initiative, a cross-institutional exploration of Latin American art "in dialogue with L.A.," just got bigger with the late inclusion of Marciano Art Foundation. Drawing from Guess Jeans founders Paul and Maurice Marciano's collection of contemporary art, the newish Wilshire Boulevard museum is mounting an exhibit in its third-floor ballroom beginning on Oct. 19 (through Jan. 20) that highlights works by artists from Argentina, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. Artists represented include Allora & Calzadilla, Pia Camil, Jose Dávila, Gabriel Kuri, Adrián Villar Rojas, Gabriel Orozco, Damián Ortega, Analia Saban and Erika Verzutti. It'll be the first time several of the artists have work on view in L.A.

In a press release, Maurice Marciano said: “As a Los Angeles–based collector I have always looked to Latin American art as an important facet of our ever-expanding collection. I am very proud to join the Los Angeles arts community as part of PST: LA/LA to celebrate the unique voices of Latin American artists as well as the ties that link South America and Southern California."

The museum also announced that it is extending its must-see inaugural exhibition, the Jim Shaw retrospective "The Wig Museum," through Jan. 13. And it's free. Check out some exclusive examples of Latin American works from the Marciano collection below.

EXPAND Allora & Calzadilla, Lifesaver Manhole, 2011 ©Allora & Calzadilla Courtesy Gladstone Gallery, New York and Brussels

EXPAND Jose Davila, Esfuerzo común (Common Effort), 2014 ©Jose Dávila Courtesy of Galerîa OMR

EXPAND Pia Camil, Sleeve Roe Interior, 2016 ©Pia Camil Courtesy of Galerîa OMR