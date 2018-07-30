Luxe Obscura: A Dark Cabaret for Troubled Times

"In here, life is beautiful. The girls are beautiful. Even the orchestra is beautiful!" The mythical nightclub of Cabaret celebrates glamour and hedonism, but there was a subtext to the show that could be both political and personal. Luxe Obscura, a brand-new modern cabaret experience, provides a unique take on this format that can be both thought-provoking and decadent.

Performed in the round at the completely revamped Sayers Club in Hollywood, Luxe opens with a white-clad figure in a veil and long train flouncing through the crowd as the band launches into its first number, “Up the Beach” by Jane’s Addiction. From there it’s an all-out extravaganza, with a cast of gorgeous professional dancers giving their high-kicking, sinewy personal bests as the band plays impassioned versions of darker, goth-themed favorites of the ’80s and ’90s.

The creation of Luxe Obscura took a year and a half and was born out of a decade-long friendship. Neil Kadisha, the owner of Sayers Club, had been wanting a substantial, tasteful but exciting weekly show that was more than T&A, while dancer-choreographer Molly D’amour — who had performed with many big names, including Lady Gaga, Prince and Kanye West — was looking to put together her ideal revue. “It was a perfect meeting of the minds,” explains Kadisha, who is also the show’s executive producer. “I have known Molly for 10 years and always appreciated her talent and vision.”