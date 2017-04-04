An Early Guide to L.A.'s 2017 Outdoor Movie Screenings
A recent Cinespia screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show at Hollywood Forever
Star Foreman
There are few things better than watching a movie under the stars in Los Angeles. OK, maybe like an all-you-can-eat taco bar under the stars is better, but like barely. From an iconic cemetery to a rooftop in the heart of the entertainment capitol of the world, L.A.'s spring and summer outdoor screenings are held at amazing venues that make them immersive rites of passage. Several lineups haven't even been announced yet, but other series are about to kick off and you have to get tickets early or you'll miss out — these things sell out. We'll be updating this list throughout the spring and summer, so check back frequently for new stuff.
Ghostbusters screens on May 2.
Columbia Pictures
Rooftop Cinema Club
Hosted on the roof of the Montalban Theatre smack in the middle of Hollywood, Rooftop Cinema Club functions more like an outdoor movie theater than a social gathering, albeit with more comfortable seats. With views of the Hollywood skyline, relax in a canvas deck chair and take in every ounce of dialogue through a pair of wireless headphones. A bunch of the screenings are already sold out, which we've indicated with a strikethrough. All screenings are at 8 p.m. and tickets are available here.
Wed., April 5: Blade Runner
Thu., April 6: Donnie Darko Fri., April 7: Goodfellas Sat., April 8: Mulholland Drive
Tue., April 11: The Edge of 17
Wed., April 12: Close Encounters of the Third Kind Thu., April 13: Jackie Fri., April 14: Heat
Sat., April 15: Dirty Dancing
Tue., April 18: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Wed., April 19: Hell or High Water
Thu., April 20: Vertigo
Fri., April 21: Top Gun
Sat., April 22: Moonlight
Tue., April 25: Gimme Danger
Wed., April 26: Back to the Future
Thu., April 27: Hunt for the Wilderpeople
Fri., April 28: Rogue One
Sat., April 29: Zootopia
Tue., May 2: Ghostbusters (2016)
Wed., May 3: Drive
Thu., May 4: Florence Foster Jenkins
Fri., May 5: Selena Sat., May 6: Rogue One
Tue., May 9: Grand Budapest Hotel
Wed., May 10: Memento
Thu., May 11: Hidden Figures
Fri., May 12: 10 Cloverfield Lane
Sat., May 13: 20th Century Women
Tue., May 16: Dr. Strangelove
Wed., May 17: The Bad and the Beautiful
Tue., May 23: The Big Lebowski
Wed., May 24: Manchester By the Sea
Thu., May 25: Lost in Translation
Fri., May 26: Moana
Tue., May 30: Sunset Boulevard
Wed., May 31: L.A. Confidential
Clueless screens on May 28.
Paramount Pictures
Cinespia
Perhaps the most legendary outdoor film series in L.A., Cinespia — now entering its 16th season — offers locals the chance to watch a movie in a cemetery alongside a few thousand of their closest friends (dead and alive). Bring a blanket (a tarp helps too) and a picnic basket, because food and beer and wine are welcome. And be sure to make time to get your picture taken in the unbelievably elaborate photo booth themed to the movie screening that night. So far they've only announced the May lineup, but we'll update this list as the year progresses. Gates are always at 6:45 and the movies begin at 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here.
Sat., May 13: Chinatown
Sat., May 20: Boogie Nights
Sat., May 27: North by Northwest
Sun., May 28: Clueless
Young Frankenstein screens on July 29;
Gruskoff/Venture Films
Eat | See | Hear
This roving Showtime-sponsored film series travels to a rotating series of outdoor venues throughout the city to host screenings of popular movies. To cover the "eat" and "hear," there's also food trucks and live music. The events kick off at 5:30 so there's plenty of time to hang out and nosh before dark; check their site for tickets and venue info.
Sat., May 6: Mean Girls
Sat., May 13: Casablanca
Sat., May 20: Grand Budapest Hotel
Sat., May 27: Pulp Fiction
Sat., June 3: Friday
Sat., June 10: The Princess Bride
Sat., June 17: La La Land
Sat., June 24: Grease
Sat., July 1: Top Gun
Sat., July 8: Singin' In the Rain
Sat., July 15: The Sandlot
Sat. July 22: Die Hard
Sat., July 29: Young Frankenstein
Sat., Aug. 5: Airplane!
Sat., Aug. 12: When Harry Met Sally
Sat. Aug. 19: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Sat., Aug. 25: Depeche Mode: 101
Sat., Sep. 2: Goodfellas
Sat., Sep. 9: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Sat., Sep. 16: Amelie
La La Land screens on April 29.
Black Label Media
Street Food Cinema
Similar to Eat | See | Hear, Street Food Cinema hosts fun outdoor screenings with food trucks and a band that plays before the movie. For committed film fans who really love to rough it, SFC also hosts overnight campouts at King Gillette Ranch in Malibu with a slew of activities from Johnny Castle's Dance Lessons (for Dirty Dancing) to Santa Clara Carnival Games (for The Lost Boys). Tickets and venue info are available here.
Sat., April 29: La La Land
Sat., May 6: Singin' In the Rain
Sat., May 6: Aladdin
OVERNIGHTS
Sat., July 15: Dirty Dancing
Sat., Sep. 30: The Lost Boys
