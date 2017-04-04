An Early Guide to L.A.'s 2017 Outdoor Movie Screenings

EXPAND A recent Cinespia screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show at Hollywood Forever Star Foreman

There are few things better than watching a movie under the stars in Los Angeles. OK, maybe like an all-you-can-eat taco bar under the stars is better, but like barely. From an iconic cemetery to a rooftop in the heart of the entertainment capitol of the world, L.A.'s spring and summer outdoor screenings are held at amazing venues that make them immersive rites of passage. Several lineups haven't even been announced yet, but other series are about to kick off and you have to get tickets early or you'll miss out — these things sell out. We'll be updating this list throughout the spring and summer, so check back frequently for new stuff.

EXPAND Ghostbusters screens on May 2. Columbia Pictures

Rooftop Cinema Club

Hosted on the roof of the Montalban Theatre smack in the middle of Hollywood, Rooftop Cinema Club functions more like an outdoor movie theater than a social gathering, albeit with more comfortable seats. With views of the Hollywood skyline, relax in a canvas deck chair and take in every ounce of dialogue through a pair of wireless headphones. A bunch of the screenings are already sold out, which we've indicated with a strikethrough. All screenings are at 8 p.m. and tickets are available here.



Wed., April 5: Blade Runner

Thu., April 6: Donnie Darko

Fri., April 7: Goodfellas

Sat., April 8: Mulholland Drive

Tue., April 11: The Edge of 17

Wed., April 12: Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Thu., April 13: Jackie

Fri., April 14: Heat

Sat., April 15: Dirty Dancing

Tue., April 18: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Wed., April 19: Hell or High Water

Thu., April 20: Vertigo

Fri., April 21: Top Gun

Sat., April 22: Moonlight

Tue., April 25: Gimme Danger

Wed., April 26: Back to the Future

Thu., April 27: Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Fri., April 28: Rogue One

Sat., April 29: Zootopia

Tue., May 2: Ghostbusters (2016)

Wed., May 3: Drive

Thu., May 4: Florence Foster Jenkins

Fri., May 5: Selena

Sat., May 6: Rogue One

Tue., May 9: Grand Budapest Hotel

Wed., May 10: Memento

Thu., May 11: Hidden Figures

Fri., May 12: 10 Cloverfield Lane

Sat., May 13: 20th Century Women

Tue., May 16: Dr. Strangelove

Wed., May 17: The Bad and the Beautiful

Tue., May 23: The Big Lebowski

Wed., May 24: Manchester By the Sea

Thu., May 25: Lost in Translation

Fri., May 26: Moana

Tue., May 30: Sunset Boulevard

Wed., May 31: L.A. Confidential

EXPAND Clueless screens on May 28. Paramount Pictures

Cinespia

Perhaps the most legendary outdoor film series in L.A., Cinespia — now entering its 16th season — offers locals the chance to watch a movie in a cemetery alongside a few thousand of their closest friends (dead and alive). Bring a blanket (a tarp helps too) and a picnic basket, because food and beer and wine are welcome. And be sure to make time to get your picture taken in the unbelievably elaborate photo booth themed to the movie screening that night. So far they've only announced the May lineup, but we'll update this list as the year progresses. Gates are always at 6:45 and the movies begin at 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here.

Sat., May 13: Chinatown

Sat., May 20: Boogie Nights

Sat., May 27: North by Northwest

Sun., May 28: Clueless

EXPAND Young Frankenstein screens on July 29; Gruskoff/Venture Films

Eat | See | Hear

This roving Showtime-sponsored film series travels to a rotating series of outdoor venues throughout the city to host screenings of popular movies. To cover the "eat" and "hear," there's also food trucks and live music. The events kick off at 5:30 so there's plenty of time to hang out and nosh before dark; check their site for tickets and venue info.

Sat., May 6: Mean Girls

Sat., May 13: Casablanca

Sat., May 20: Grand Budapest Hotel

Sat., May 27: Pulp Fiction

Sat., June 3: Friday

Sat., June 10: The Princess Bride

Sat., June 17: La La Land

Sat., June 24: Grease

Sat., July 1: Top Gun

Sat., July 8: Singin' In the Rain

Sat., July 15: The Sandlot

Sat. July 22: Die Hard

Sat., July 29: Young Frankenstein

Sat., Aug. 5: Airplane!

Sat., Aug. 12: When Harry Met Sally

Sat. Aug. 19: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Sat., Aug. 25: Depeche Mode: 101

Sat., Sep. 2: Goodfellas

Sat., Sep. 9: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Sat., Sep. 16: Amelie

EXPAND La La Land screens on April 29. Black Label Media

Street Food Cinema

Similar to Eat | See | Hear, Street Food Cinema hosts fun outdoor screenings with food trucks and a band that plays before the movie. For committed film fans who really love to rough it, SFC also hosts overnight campouts at King Gillette Ranch in Malibu with a slew of activities from Johnny Castle's Dance Lessons (for Dirty Dancing) to Santa Clara Carnival Games (for The Lost Boys). Tickets and venue info are available here.

Sat., April 29: La La Land

Sat., May 6: Singin' In the Rain

Sat., May 6: Aladdin

OVERNIGHTS

Sat., July 15: Dirty Dancing

Sat., Sep. 30: The Lost Boys

