Little Tokyo’s New Arts Residency Culminates in Eclectic Public Projects and Events

On May 1, 2018, a painter, a writer-performer, a calligrapher and a filmmaker checked into a hotel in Little Tokyo. But this is not a joke. Far from it: This has been the inaugural installation of the Little Tokyo Service Center’s new +LAB Artist Residency.

Susu Attar, Dan Kwong, Tina Takemoto and Kuniharu Yoshida have been living at the culturally significant and architecturally intriguing Daimaru Hotel on North First Street. Working not only in the neighborhood but in deep engagement with its history and its residents, as well as hyper-local community organizations, the four artists each created unique place-making projects on the theme of “Community Control and Self-Determination.”

LTSC chose this theme for the inaugural residency in large part as a response to the economic and cultural pressures on the neighborhood in the face of development, transportation infrastructure and spillover gentrification from the exploding, expensive Arts District, directly across Alameda Street. In many ways, Little Tokyo is mirroring the artist-versus-developer dynamic playing out in the Arts District, with displacement and the erasure of history in the balance — what the organizers diplomatically call “ongoing changes from outside the community.”