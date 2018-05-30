Lisa Schulte: The Neon Queen Keeps the Lights on for Art

“Functional art needs a new definition, I think!” says Lisa Schulte, aka the Neon Queen. We’re speaking in her light-bending studio in an industrial area northwest of Los Angeles, where her empire Nights of Neon operates a hybrid business that encompasses high-end private and commercial commissions as well as a dedicated original and collaborative fine art practice.

“I’m both an artisan and craftsperson,” Schulte says. “I came from an understanding of the medium, and I always wondered, what is possible with this? What are its limitations? I learned it all for myself, I hit early roadblocks where people said, no that can’t be done! And I took up those challenges. I had to prove it for myself.” And prove it she has done, as more than 25 years into her explorations of the neon genre, she’s having a bigger moment than ever.

EXPAND Lisa Schulte studio view Shana Nys Dambrot

In her own signature designs for wall and floor, Schulte is after effects that build on the way painting and sculpture already function. Although there are crossover appeals with signage and other text-based art, with neon there is always an additional aspect of functionality. “Light goes in so many directions,” says Schulte. “It fills a space in a way conventional painting and sculpture can’t.” And if, for example, her unique driftwood and white neon pieces also happen to function as lamplight, or her wall of vintage-inspired signage at Grand Central Market activates architectural design, then so be it.