Laurie Anderson on Life, Love and Having a "Very, Very, Very, Very Good Time"

Legend, allegory, fable, anecdote, chronicle or yarn — there are many ways of communicating information. In Hawaii the locals "talk story" with one another, while on the early American frontier, "tall tales" made heroes and were carried by the wild winds that whispered these histories from ear to ear. Even further back, our furry ancestors scratched stick figures on granite cave walls and expressed the seemingly inexpressible with pictographs. Today, people stand around and "shoot the shit," but storytelling and personal communication remain at once prehistoric and space-age, innately human and completely mysterious.

With her new book, All the Things I Lost in the Flood: Essays on Pictures, Languages and Code (Rizzoli Electra) multimedia artist Laurie Anderson explores the idea of story as a notion both transcendental and basely human, further delving into recurring themes in her life's work: identity, memory, happiness, death, place and love. Though not intended to be so, the book comes across as a retrospective illuminating Anderson's deeply ephemeral creative processes in beautiful photographs and personal essays.

Known mainly as a performance artist, Laurie herself — like the blips of information she often fleetingly conveys — is many things. A wearer of many hats, her prolific output has included work as a musician, composer, writer, filmmaker, installation artist and even as a software designer. She seamlessly flutters through space and time, touching down on one medium, then moving on to the next. Highlights include seven albums of music (including the 1981 hit "O Superman") and the 2015 experimental film Heart of a Dog, in which Anderson documented the life and death of her piano-playing canine, Lolabelle. She has created art of the moment in the form of performance pieces. In "Duets on Ice," Anderson wore ice skates and stood playing violin upon a frozen block of ice, fiddling until the ice melted into the inevitable puddle that was its ultimate destiny. This was perhaps an echo of Nero playing his fiddle while Rome went up in flames around him, and it could be a reminder that nothing is ever permanent.