Latina Comedian Monique Marvez Found a Home on Right-Wing Talk Radio

Monique Marvez won't be muzzled by the PC police. Courtesy Monique Marvez

For the past 15 years, Monique Marvez has been an established stand-up comedian while also working as a writer, producer and radio talk show host.

Originally from Miami, Marvez now lives in Hollywood and has been hosting a Saturday night two-hour talk show on KFI AM 640 since 2014, while continuing her day job (or, rather, night job) in comedy clubs across the country and beyond. The Monique Marvez Show brings a fresh air of diversity in both personalities and viewpoints, on a station that is often consumed with mostly political, moderate to right-leaning topics and opinions.

“Radio works well with the way my mind works,” Marvez says. “I always made appearances on talk shows from the beginning of my career and liked the medium; DJs also loved to have me on air.”

After working in morning radio in Indianapolis at WENS, Marvez ended up winning a national “Million Dollar Morning Show” contest conducted by San Diego’s JackFM. Her show aired from 2006 to 2009. In 2012, she appeared in Snoop Dogg's Bad Girls of Comedy on Showtime, along with Tiffany Haddish and Luenell, and her stand-up special, Not Skinny Not Blonde, was released in 2013.

“When [WENS] flipped I got a call from Robin Bertolucci, the program director at KFI,” Marvez says. “She saw me on Not Skinny Not Blonde and she and Neil Saavedra said I should do some fill-ins on K-TALK (1150), which I did. It’s eventually how I got my show Saturday nights on KFI 640.

"For me to go from being plucked off the comedy stage and winning a radio contest, then being on a station like KFI in three chess moves, I couldn’t make that happen — that is the hand of God.”

Marvez says it's more than just her stand-up material that goes into her Saturday night program. But her humor is definitely part of the draw.

Marvez says her inspirations come from legends like Carol Burnett and Lily Tomlin, as well as George Carlin and Richard Pryor. “Truth to me is objective, but if you filter it through comedy, you can bend it a little bit and put it in people's faces and confront them in a nonscary way,” she said. “When it comes to my radio show, I am a big believer in presenting info that doesn’t make people so sad or depressed, so I use humor.”

Though she uses comedy as a filter, Marvez says she doesn't censor herself or her humor on the air. “I don’t think about it or let it stymie me in any way,“ she said. “I say un-PC things all the time, and I don’t care. I think in some ways, this whole PC culture has created this ugly backlash of people being racist and horrible; there is only so long some of these people can hold it back, and when they snap they go wacko. But I would rather know where these douchebags and racists are, forcing them to be out in the open, so they can’t hide behind this PC nonsense.”

There are, however, topics she prefers not to touch in her comedy, including rape and spousal abuse. “Personally, I won’t ever make bits about anything that creates shame," she says. "I won’t name names, but I cringe when I see other comics do it.”

