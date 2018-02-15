L.A.'s Stages Play Host to Immigrants and Refugees

Los Angeles has always extended a welcoming hand to immigrants in need. During the 1930s and '40s it was home to some of Europe's most famous artists and intellectuals, many of them refugees from the fascism that gripped their continent.

So it's poetically fitting that L.A.'s performing arts community has found inspiration and solidarity during a period of anti-immigrant sentiment that undoubtedly would have stirred members of the old L.A. intelligentsia, such as Thomas Mann and Bertolt Brecht, to a fiery rage. Throughout L.A. County, several arts organizations have simultaneously yet independently fixated on the American immigrant experience as a cause célèbre:

—The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts at Cal State Northridge. (aka the Soraya) has devoted much of its current season to the subject, with evenings of theater and music devoted to stories of Mexican, African and Irish struggle and assimilation.

—The Actors' Gang is creating a play, The New Colossus, that delves into the family histories of its 12 performers, focusing on their ancestors' journeys from oppression to freedom. It opens Feb. 17 at the Ivy Substation in Culver City.

—And East West Players is staging Allegiance, a musical based on the internment experiences of George Takei and his family when the celebrated Japanese-American actor was a child during World War II. It opens Feb. 21 at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center's Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo.

Immigrants became a high-profile piñata on June 16, 2015 — the day Donald J. Trump declared his candidacy. "They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people," Trump said in his infamous speech. He was talking about America's immigrant Mexican community, but the comments also seemed ominous to many living in this country who weren't born here.

George Takei, Thor Steingraber and Tim Robbins, photographed at East West Players' theater in Little Tokyo Shane Lopes

The moment stuck with Thor Steingraber, executive director of the Soraya Center, although it didn't immediately translate into concrete programming choices.

"It was a little over a year ago when I said to my team, 'You know, it would be interesting to look at issues of immigration and migration, which are two halves of a whole.'?"

During a presidential campaign in which immigration was a constant hot-button topic, Trump's controversial views remained front and center. "A year ago or more (these issues) were particularly relevant," Steingraber says. "My question was, 'Will they still be relevant a year from now?' Lo and behold, they are even more important now."

"I teach on a campus that's full of Dreamers. The confusion and fear are palpable here. This is an important moment for the arts, and they are stepping up." —Thor Steingraber Facebook

Twitter

More shares recommend reddit email



The remainder of the Soraya season includes Cruzar la Cara de la Luna, a mariachi opera featuring Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, which tells the tale of two families divided by the Mexican-American border (Feb. 16-18); Dublin Irish Dance's Stepping Out, which looks at Irish history, including the great American migration in the 19th century (Feb. 25); and Underground Railroad: A Spiritual Journey, performed by soprano superstar Kathleen Battle accompanied by the Albert McNeil Jubilee Singers, an evening of spirituals that weave together the story of American slaves' perilous journeys to freedom in the northern U.S. and Canada (March 29).

Steingraber thinks we're living through a moment when the arts are galvanized by fundamental disruptions in the political climate. It takes something monumental to create such a reaction, he believes. "I would say the AIDS crisis was like this. It brought us Angels in America and other important work." Steingraber recalls that even operatic warhorses such as La Traviata and Don Giovanni were produced in a way that responded to the AIDS epidemic.

Though it has its historical parallels, the current rupture in America's social fabric is also unique in some respects, Steingraber says.

"I think what's interesting about this moment and makes it different from all the others is that it's so wide and so pervasive. I don't think there's anyone who isn't in some way immediately affected — whether it's by seeing what's happening in their communities or to their friends or colleagues or employees who are struggling with this challenge," he says. "I teach on a campus that's full of Dreamers. The confusion and fear are palpable here. This is an important moment for the arts, and they are stepping up."

George Takei will star in Allegiance, based on his experience in WWI internment camps, at East West Players. Shane Lopes

Chance meetings lead to a Broadway show

Allegiance, based on George Takei's early life, was inspired by a chance meeting one night in an off-Broadway theater.

"My husband and I had gotten to the theater a little early," says Takei, who despite his early fame as a Star Trek regular has devoted much of his career to the stage. "There were two empty seats in front of us. Two guys came in — one Caucasian, the other Asian. The Asian guy recognized my voice and we started talking."

A second chance meeting with the same couple the next night at Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights led to a more revealing conversation. One of them had noticed Takei crying during the song "Inutile." "I told him the song reminded me of teenage conversations I had with my father when I was trying to reconcile what I read in the civics books, the shining ideals of democracy, with my incarceration" in internment camps set up by the U.S. government in the wake of Pearl Harbor for Americans of Japanese descent.

Takei wondered why his father hadn't protested his family's treatment as they were being interned. "He said, 'I had you and your mother and brother and sister to worry about, and they had guns pointed at us. What would have happened if I protested?'?"