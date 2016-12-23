L.A. Weekly's Guide to the Best New Year's Parties, Kickbacks and Boozy Brunches

The Disco Dining Club at the Standard Downtown L.A. Chris Blaski

Adios 2016, it's time to ring in the New Year! Not sure who you're going to be kissing at midnight? Trying to figure out the best place to gulp down gallons of Champagne before the ball drops? Well, we can't promise you'll have that New Year's kiss, but we can guarantee you'll have a great night with our roundup of all things NYE to help you prepare for the exciting night.

Here are a few of our tips for making your New Year's great.

The Ultimate Guide to the Best New Year's Eve Bashes in L.A.

Perhaps no New Year's Eve in recent history has been more worthy of excessive intoxication and belligerent escapism. Yep, it's been a friggin' tough year. Sitting on the couch might have been preferable in years past to the amateurism and overcrowding of Dec. 31 events, but right now we need to connect in the flesh — not on Facebook or in front of the tube but on dance floors, in the streets, at dinner tables and on barstools.

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.

Courtesy Ghost Media

Kick Off 2017 With Carbs and Cocktails — These Are L.A.'s Best New Year's Day Brunches

Given that New Year's Day falls on a weekend this year, it's practically an obligation to keep the party going. That's right, the stroke of midnight doesn't indicate anything this year, because you'll be deep in revelry all the way through Sunday night. This New Year's Day is one tailor-made for a big brunch — many of you make a habit of Sunday brunch anyway, holiday or not, so on this day, just make it a bit more celebratory.

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.

Oysters with caviar, one of the dishes being served at 71Above's New Year's Eve celebration Anne Fishbein

New Year's Eve Dinners in Los Angeles for Every Imaginable Need

If ever there was a year to celebrate putting behind us, it's 2016. To make sure you celebrate properly, in the way that works best for your style and budget, we've put together a list of New Year's Eve dinners refined by attribute.

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.

EXPAND Watch a psycho in action at the New Beverly. Golan Globus Productions

Things to Do on New Year's Eve if You Hate Going to Clubs

A lot of Angelenos are likely ready to tie one on and go a little nuts this New Year's Eve. But there's no shame in celebrating the end of an extraordinarily gross year in a more low-key fashion. If your plans don't include a packed dance floor, ingesting other people's sweat and a hangover the next day, there are plenty of more tame and still fun things to do on Dec. 31.

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.