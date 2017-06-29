Something Artsy Is Coming to Union Station in August
|
Jeepneys' performance installation at Artopia 2016
Star Foreman
At last year's Artopia, dozens of artists — visual and otherwise — took over the top three floors of the US Bank Tower for a night of daring installations, live performance art, experimental music and, naturally, booze and food, 70 stories up. Doron Gazit's iconic inflatable sculptures lit up the rooftop patio; performance artist Jeepneys activated in front of a psychedelic screen; the Institute of Art and Olfaction created the smells of L.A.; and of course Dublab — the nonprofit radio collective that curated the event — supplied some of the city's best DJs. And that was really just a fraction of the fun.
Artopia is returning on Aug. 26 — again with Dublab's Ale Cohen as curator — but we're bringing it back down to earth — to historic Union Station. The art deco/Mission Revival–style transportation hub will be activated by another impressive roster of artists and DJs, but you'll have to wait a little longer to see what that lineup is.
In the meantime, presale tickets are available for the discounted price of $25 on our site from now until 10 p.m. on July 2. Enter the code ARTBLOG to get the deal. Sorry, kids — the party is 21 and up.
L.A. Weekly's Artopia, Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown; Sat., Aug. 26, 8-11 p.m., 7-11 p.m. for VIP. artopia.laweekly.com.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Los Angeles, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Arsenio Hall
TicketsSat., Jul. 29, 7:00pm
-
Colin Kane
TicketsSat., Jul. 29, 8:00pm
-
Voices By Nightfall - for the Benefit of Nonprofit Organizations Fabag
TicketsSat., Jul. 29, 8:30pm
-
"Mary Poppins"
TicketsFri., Jul. 14, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!