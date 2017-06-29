Something Artsy Is Coming to Union Station in August

EXPAND Jeepneys' performance installation at Artopia 2016 Star Foreman

At last year's Artopia, dozens of artists — visual and otherwise — took over the top three floors of the US Bank Tower for a night of daring installations, live performance art, experimental music and, naturally, booze and food, 70 stories up. Doron Gazit's iconic inflatable sculptures lit up the rooftop patio; performance artist Jeepneys activated in front of a psychedelic screen; the Institute of Art and Olfaction created the smells of L.A.; and of course Dublab — the nonprofit radio collective that curated the event — supplied some of the city's best DJs. And that was really just a fraction of the fun.

Artopia is returning on Aug. 26 — again with Dublab's Ale Cohen as curator — but we're bringing it back down to earth — to historic Union Station. The art deco/Mission Revival–style transportation hub will be activated by another impressive roster of artists and DJs, but you'll have to wait a little longer to see what that lineup is.

In the meantime, presale tickets are available for the discounted price of $25 on our site from now until 10 p.m. on July 2. Enter the code ARTBLOG to get the deal. Sorry, kids — the party is 21 and up.

L.A. Weekly's Artopia, Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown; Sat., Aug. 26, 8-11 p.m., 7-11 p.m. for VIP. artopia.laweekly.com.