Revival of Pinter's Rarely Produced Government Satire Fails to Find Its Political Teeth

If the world is a vastly different place since Harold Pinter wrote The Hothouse, his savage Orwellian satire of corrupt state power only gets more prescient with age. Penned in 1958 but famously shelved until 1980, its pitch-black lampoon of a daftly incompetent head of a secret government torture facility and his backbiting, Machiavellian staff uncannily anticipates both the euphemistic “enhanced interrogations” of Abu Ghraib as well as some of the more surreally sociopathic posturings of the current commander in chief.

While that might be reason enough to cheer any Hothouse revival in the age of Trump, the production being mounted by Antaeus Theatre Company in Glendale seems to have misplaced some of the play’s more pointed political incisors. Which is not to say that director Nike Doukas’ otherwise glossy staging doesn’t deliver its share of charms.

Take Peter Van Norden’s letter-perfect comic portrayal of Roote, the aging British ex-colonel who oversees the “rest home” for patients “specially recommended by the ministry” from the institutional-drab confines of designer Se Hyun Oh’s photorealist office set. (Josh Clark alternates in the role in the double-cast production.) In Van Norden’s hands, Roote is a study in doddering impotence — an aging bureaucrat who has risen far above his ability, stayed far too long in his decline, and whose sheer ineptitude is held in barely concealed contempt by his scheming, condescending subordinates, the adderlike Gibbs (played to icy, Pinterseque precision by Graham Hamilton) and the insubordinately louche Lush (Rob Nagle).