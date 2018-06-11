L.A. Pride Brings Out Big Stars, Big Crowds and Some Big Problems

L.A. Pride has gotten big. Really big. On the one hand, this should definitely be celebrated. Perhaps it's grown as equality and acceptance for the LGBTQ community has grown as well. Perhaps, in the age of Trump, members of the LGBTQ community and their allies want to remain powerful and be more visible. Or perhaps Pride's decision to focus more on music and booking bigger acts — which, over the years has raised concerns and charges that it's turning into "Gay-Chella" — has led to this surge. Whatever the case may be, it was clear in the streets of WeHo this weekend that Pride 2018 was one of, if not the, biggest ever — which sadly had some negative consequences as well.

With only one place to enter the festival on Santa Monica and San Vicente Boulevards, the line to get in (or get a wristband from will-call) remained several blocks long for the entire weekend. This line issue was made worse when the venue hit capacity Saturday night and ticket holders were not able to get in at all. Those who'd been standing in Iine for hours were not informed (at least not right away) and it wasn't until those at the front of the line were turned away that the capacity closure was evident. People who paid for these tickets and wanted to see Saturday night's headliners were understandably angry and upset, which for many created the exact opposite vibe of what Pride is supposed to represent.



L.A. Pride via Twitter (June 10, 2018)

L.A. Pride tweeted an apology Sunday afternoon, saying that people with unscanned wristbands for Saturday could get into the event for free on Sunday or request a refund.