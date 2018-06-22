L.A. Nightlife Icon Bryan Rabin Reflects on a Lifetime of Revelry

Party planner, club promoter and now movie producer Bryan Rabin is ready to celebrate. Over the last 28 years, the professional ice skater turned nightlife king has been conceptualizing and throwing the most enticing events in L.A. On Saturday his latest, with partner Adam Michael Bravin (DJ Adam 12), celebrates its five-year anniversary. Giorgio’s, inspired by the seductive music of Giorgio Moroder, has been packing the Standard Hollywood for half a decade now, a glamorous yet unpretentious, revelrous yet real gathering for people who want to get dressed up, dance their asses off and simply celebrate life in a stylish environment that harkens back to mythic discos of yore like Studio 54.

When Bravin (one half of She Wants Revenge and the mastermind behind another highly successful club night, Cloak & Dagger, not to mention being Barack Obama’s former events DJ) joined forces with Rabin, it kind of couldn’t miss. Rabin had taken a break from club promotion to focus on event planning (mostly major high fashion–driven extravaganzas for the likes of Martin Margiela, Rick Owens, Armani, Vogue, Vanity Fair, MOCA and Gucci, but there was also a brief return with Diamond Dogs, a glitzy shindig at Bardot) and Giorgio's retro-cool and iconic musical mindset attracted It girls and boys plus an older crowd who had stopped going out due to lack of inclusive happenings. People who'd been constantly begging Rabin to throw a weekly bash like he had in the ’90s finally got their wish.

Ah, the ’90s. Today we think of grunge and maybe emo and bad pop, but in L.A. the ’90s were exciting and eccentric and eclectic, especially when it came to nightlife, and we largely have Rabin to thank for that. He threw what is widely agreed was one of the most legendary clubs in L.A. and maybe the country, Cherry. The wild neo-glam dance bacchanal, which started in WeHo and ripened into a bona fide line-around-the-block rager on Highland Avenue at the space formerly known as the Probe, was the place to be on Friday nights for anyone looking to end the drudgery of the work week with a fabulous mix of people and music. It was an audacious stew of styles and scenesters, attracting the rock & roll crowd, fashionistas, drag queens and the gay scene’s more flamboyant figures, and a notable contingent of famous people, too — all dancing to DJ Mike Messex’s transcendent sets melding ’70s glam, ’80s new wave and old-school dance jams with modern (at the time) alternative hits. It was the coolest sounds with the coolest people, period. And it was my favorite club for years, so I wrote about it a lot.