11 Zero-Judgment L.A. Cardio Classes Where You Can Dance Your Ass Off

GROOV3 is an open level hip hop class with a live DJ that's taught at 27 locations around the city.

Dancing makes me feel alive, but there's nothing worse than a teacher yelling "WHO ARE YOU AUDITIONING FOR?" when all I want to do is let loose and experience an invigorating work out. I've danced my whole life but I'm not trying to be cast in a music video. When I go to a cardio class in L.A., I'm really just looking for a no-judgment zone that leaves me with a confidence boost *and* dripping in sweat. This list is just that: a combination of my favorite non-competitive dance classes, plus a handful of recommendations from Angelenos who I reached out to via Twitter and IRL. Have at it and report back.

L.A. Weekly's social media editor poses for a sweaty selfie with Kim Blank and crew. Kim Blank

Straight Up Cardio

Holy shit, this class will have you sore the next day. The instructor, Kim Blank, is an OG cardio queen of L.A. Not only was she a dancer in Michael Jackson's music video for "Thriller," but she also taught aerobics at Jane Fonda's studio back in the day. She's even got a photo on Instagram to prove it. Bust out your spandex, or not, and go for the burn while jumping around to a very wide range of music, anything from pop to vintage rock 'n' roll. kimblank.com/kimblank/current_classes.html.

Yoga Booty Ballet

Picture yourself in your bedroom dancing in front of the mirror to Taylor Swift. Now picture that with 15 other females (and sometimes a couple dudes). This class could be classified as cultish — but in a super inviting, slumber-party kind of way. You'll start with easy-to-follow cardio dance moves set to pop music. Once you're feeling warm, it's onto the booty toning (similar to what you'd do in a barre class). And then you'll spend about 10 minutes with a yoga-style cool down. If you're in the mood for something special, Luisa Frias teaches to a live drummer the first Monday of every month at Heartbeat House in Atwater Village. facebook.com/luisa.frias.12.

EXPAND You won't even realize you're doing intense strength training amid the feel-good Caribbean music at Rock Your Best Kristen Lepore

Rock Your Best

You won't even realize you're doing intense strength training amid the feel-good Caribbean music. Or at the very least, it'll be way more manageable. After a high-intensity warmup, the class will transition to a Afro-Caribbean dance party. "I think it's fun to share a little taste of what it feels like to be in a Carnival ... it's like a free trip," says instructor Rocky Horsford. "You have to be very vulnerable to be dancing to this music, because it's very hypnotic." Her favorite students are the ones who are all over the place. "The only way you are going to know how your body operates is if you just let go," she says. Yeah, no judgment here. rockyourbest.com.

Feeling inspired? Go see Old School Skinny. Courtesy Luckie

Old School Skinny

"Let me hear you say I GOT THIS," yells Luckie. "I GOT THIS," respond a class of sweaty dancers. Luckie is one badass teacher whose clothing alone will transport you to a '90s house party. This class came highly recommended on Twitter via @niceup_, who says you can expect throwback jams and dance moves that'll make you feel like you're in a music video from the '90s or '00s. thatsluckie.com/oss.

Laganja's Dance School

If you watch RuPaul's Drag Race, you know that Laganja Estranja is a legit dancer. What you might not know is that she often teaches in NoHo and downtown L.A. At Laganja's Dance School, you'll learn hip-hop, jazz and funk choreography IN HEELS. No wonder they also refer to it as a confidence workshop. laganjaestranja.com/dance.

5-6-7-Broadway

If show tunes are more your speed, 5-6-7-Broadway is the ticket. This class was recommended to me by Betsy Uhler, the co-founder of the local dance company L.A. Unbound. "This is a cardio dance class set to broadway music using props like gold glitter top hats. Fun fun fun!," she says. "Joseph Corella-Sandler is the main instructor and he might be the friendliest person I've ever met, energy for DAYS." 567sweat.com/schedule.