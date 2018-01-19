L.A. Artist Ed Moses Has Died

Ed Moses — a lion of West Coast American art who helped establish Los Angeles as a capital of abstract painting beginning in the 1950s and ’60s — died Wednesday evening at his home in Venice. His death was confirmed by his son Andy Moses to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. Moses was 91.

Moses made his earliest mark at the influential Ferus Gallery, which stood on North La Cienega Boulevard in what is now West Hollywood. Ferus cultivated groundbreaking Southern California artwork with potent solo shows from Moses and contemporaries Wallace Berman, Billy Al Bengston, Robert Irwin, John Mason, Kenneth Price, Llyn Foulkes, Larry Bell and Ed Ruscha from 1957 to 1963. (Moses’ solo show was in 1958; Ferus shuttered in 1967.)

Among later milestones for Moses were a 1976 LACMA show, noted for its series of monochromatic red paintings in both abstract and cubist styles; inclusion in the 1991 Whitney Biennial; and a 2006 exhibit of Los Angeles artists at the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris, of which Moses was a major focus.