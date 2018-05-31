Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley: Moms Bringing Succor and Humor to Moms

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, the duo behind the hilarious and popular web series #imomsohard, have come a long way since their early days, when Hensley posted her phone number on the comedy pair's Facebook page.

"Jen and I didn't understand how Facebook or social media or any of that stuff worked," admits Hensley, a comedian and mom of two. "It said, 'Do you want a project phone number,' and I was like, 'Sure!'?"

Dozens of phone calls later, Hensley opted to take down her number, but it was that kind of intimacy that helped build a loyal fan base of sleep-deprived moms from all over the country. Whether Hensley and Smedley were squeezing into Spanx ("beige and delicious!") on camera, getting real about body hair ("I have to Epilady my nose!") or just drinking wine ("bring your own bottle"), the L.A.-based pair found a way to relate to more than a million women who might be covered in spit-up but still wanted to laugh about it.