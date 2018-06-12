Keaton Weekend in L.A. Celebrates the Great Silent Comedian

Buster Keaton was the most kinetic, athletic and stylistically daring of the great silent comedians. While his popularity waned briefly with the coming of sound, the 12 features he made during the 1920s were justly rediscovered and celebrated; four of them have been included for preservation in the National Film Registry for their lasting importance. His nickname, “the Great Stone Face,” describes his beautifully implacable, subtly expressive visage — the “quiet at the hurricane’s eye,” to quote historian Walter Kerr. In masterpieces such as Sherlock Jr. and The General, the mute majesty of his breakneck stunts complements the down-home charm of his sentimental romantic overtures. Above all, his movies move.

Los Angeles has officially declared Saturday, June 16, “Buster Keaton Day.” Hosted by the International Buster Keaton Society (known collectively as the Damfinos, after the eponymous vessel in the 1921 short subject The Boat), the celebration will reach a climax with the dedication of a bronze plaque at the site of the former Buster Keaton Studios on Lillian Way. (A previous plaque given to Keaton during a 1957 episode of This Is Your Life was erroneously installed across the street in the 1980s — this one remedies the mistake.) But the ceremony is a mere aperitif to a weekend feast that will include film screenings, talks, tours and a night of Keaton-inspired live comedy.

The commemoration is the brainchild of Patricia Eliot Tobias, film historian and president emerita of the Keaton Society. Her enthusiasm for the star’s films stretches back to her childhood. In 1992, she and society co-founder Melody Bunting took in a Keaton retrospective at Film Forum, New York’s legendary rep house. Soon Tobias was baking a cake for friends in the shape of Keaton’s famous porkpie hat in honor of the late comedian’s birthday. The cake didn’t work out, but it sparked an idea for a more lasting celebration — a fan club. Among early members were Eleanor Keaton, Buster’s third wife, and several notable film historians, including Leonard Maltin and Kevin Brownlow.