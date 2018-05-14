Kat Von D Beauty's 10th-Anniversary Bash Was Pure Gilded Excess

Last week, it seemed the entire world was ooh-ing and aah-ing over the procession of over-the-top designer ensembles that graced the red carpet at the annual Met Gala in New York, wherein celebrities try to outdo one another in the theme of that year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Exhibit (2018: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”). Collectively, the much-photographed looks surely cost millions of dollars, and while some outfits were worship-worthy, some were, sadly, garish as hell. Worse yet, some lacked imagination and some looked cheap! For all their money and fame, a few celebs surely would have not passed through the Pearly Gates if the fashion police were guarding them, that's for sure.

EXPAND Andrew Stuart Photography

Right here in Los Angeles just a few days later, a way cooler, more punk rock and nearly as opulent spectacle took place, and for those of us obsessed with beauty and fashion, it really was like heaven! (I’m not even talking about DragCon, which also kicked the Met’s ass when it came to originality, if ya ask me.)

I’m talking about the gilded wonderland that tattoo artist/beauty mogul Kat Von D created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her makeup brand in association with Sephora. The all-gold themed gathering at Vibiana downtown was one of the most epic bashes I’ve ever been to ... and that is saying something for a nightlife reporter who’s covered massive raves, glitzy award show soirees and corporate dollar–drenched product launches.