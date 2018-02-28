Justin Tanner Returns After 7 Years to Tackle Middle Age and Trump's Base

After 30 years and more than 20 produced full plays, it’s impossible to deny the comic genius of Justin Tanner. The hilarious, familiarity-bred venom that the veteran Los Angeles playwright’s bickering but ultimately big-hearted suburban California misfits reflexively spew at one another has proved to be the stage’s most prodigious laugh generator since Neil Simon.

And if that genius is of the situational, dysfunctional-relationship kind, El Niño, Tanner’s new comedy at Rogue Machine, comes as a reminder that it is grounded in an ironic hyperbole that is purely theatrical. Call it the Tanneresque — the sense of peripheral and mostly offstage chaos that torques his plays with a palpable unease felt by the audience but is always just beyond the ken of his risibly self-absorbed and unreflective characters.

Those with a long enough memory will recall it in Changing Channels, Tanner’s 1988 professional debut, as the mounting clutter of castoff garbage ludicrously inundated the living room of a family of TV-sedated Salinas slackers.