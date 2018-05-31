Jeff Goldblum: The Maestro Who Makes Music His Mantra

Jeff Goldblum — the actor who's played everyone from Satan to comedian Ernie Kovacs to cosmic comic-book character the Grandmaster — can be found in his off hours lately singing with his jazz combo, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, at Los Feliz supper club Rockwell Table & Stage. His is an insanely entertaining revue, bursting with audience interaction, guest singers and trivia games about his storied career.

Occasionally, people take the stage and do impressions of Goldblum. He stands there amused, the very soul of good sportsmanship, as they hurtle deep into the heart of Jeff Goldblum Consciousness. Then he sings standards in that vibrantly velvet voice of his.

Goldblum, 65, reveals how the Rockwell residency came to be. "I've been playing out and about for a couple of decades now, ever since actor and occasional pianist Peter Weller sort of cooked up this thing. He came back from a job and said, 'We should start playing out and about.' And we did. Since the years passed, he's gone on to other things and I've kept this core band, and producer John Mastro has helped me every step of the way. He's been instrumental in it and directs the show now."