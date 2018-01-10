I'm Not A Comedian ... I'm Lenny Bruce

When Lenny Bruce was found dead in his Hollywood Boulevard apartment in August 1966, the headline in the New York Times obituary diplomatically described him as an “uninhibited” comic. It was a tame adjective for this incendiary performer, despised in many quarters as an obscene and immoral clown, while regaled in other (perhaps worldlier) circles as a fearless and trenchant satirist.

Bruce was only 40 when he died, broke in more ways than one — his brushes with the law taking a toll on both his wallet and his psyche. America mid-20th century was a good deal more buttoned up than it is today, and Bruce’s scatological language and candid riffs on sex, racism and religion — not to mention his personal drug habits — netted him numerous arrests and incarceration.