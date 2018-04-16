If You've Ever Wanted Yourself Depicted as an Ice Cream Cone, John Kilduff Will Oblige

John Kilduff is a beloved, if occasionally curmudgeonly, painter; he's a fixture at plein air festivals (he recently took the Grand Prize at last week's LAPAF), art walks and adventurous galleries from downtown to Santa Monica. There’s even his own internet television show, Let’s Paint TV, a kind of cross between Bob Ross and Charles Bukowski, with tips for becoming passably competent with oil paint.

John Kilduff, Self Portrait as Ice Cream Courtesy of the artist

Kilduff will paint anything: cats, buildings, landscapes, junk food, flowers, portraits, vodka … and he loves to paint for an audience. For the next three Wednesday evenings, Santa Monica’s BG Gallery hosts the artist in a uniquely Kilduffian escapade — a nighttime drop-in session where he’ll paint your portrait in the trappings of your favorite ice cream, live in front of a wine-sipping studio audience.

Portraits start at $50 but the ice cream is free. Pro tip: If you don’t have a sweet tooth, ask nicely, and he might agree to paint you as a taco instead.

BG Gallery, 3009 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica; Wed., April 18 & 25, May 2, 6-8 p.m.; free.

(310) 906-4211; https://www.facebook.com/events/2032789770072075/.