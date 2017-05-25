If Sanrio Characters Were Angelenos, Which Would You Be?

Shannon Cottrell

May 25 is Hello Kitty Night at Dodger Stadium, where Sanrio's superstar joins up with the home team to show their love for L.A. The Japanese character company has strong ties to the region, in fact, their U.S. headquarters are in El Segundo. Plus, L.A. has been the home of major Sanrio events, like their 50th anniversary "Small Gift" event and Hello Kitty Con. We also think some of Sanrio's characters, with their distinctive personalities, match well with certain types of Angelenos.

1. Hello Kitty

You like everything from punk rock to the Dodgers and have friends spread out from the San Fernando Valley to the South Bay. You are the open-minded Angeleno who can't seem to go anywhere without knowing someone. When you walk into a room, everyone from little kids to rock stars stop by to say hi. You're a trendsetter who inspires fashion designers and jewelry makers, while all of your artist pals want you to be their muse. Your style is so on point that people try to copy it — sometimes very badly — but it doesn't matter because you're still the coolest cat in town.

2. Aggretsuko

Your commute is hell. You wake up far too early to spend far too long en route to a job where your co-workers are annoying and your boss is a power-tripping jerk. You put up with them all day just so you can go through the same hell to get home. Aggretsuko lets off steam by singing metal songs at karaoke night. While you might do that too, we suspect that you're more likely singing '80s jams while stuck in evening gridlock, probably on the 405.

3. Badtz-Maru

You're a rebel with big dreams and a big attitude. Where Badtz-Maru is a youngster who roams with his pet alligator, you prefer your skateboard for company. You're the kids on the Metro in band T-shirts and the grown-ups who once were those kids. Not much has changed. You're still a rebel, still looking for adventure and you still have an attitude problem.

4. Gudetama

You're totally over it. And, by "it," we mean just about everything. That music festival that's all the rage? Forget it. You would rather stay in bed and watch the live stream. Your friends' party? Nah, you can't stay up past 10 p.m. All those errands you need to run? You probably should do them, but traffic is just so bad and you actually have a good parking spot today. You'll just take another nap. Gudetama is Sanrio's "lazy egg" line of characters and you relate to this more than anything else on most days.

5. Little Twin Stars

Kiki and Lala are twins with a penchant for hanging around barefoot. Kiki is an inventor. Lala is a poet and artist who likes to cook. They're also stars. We figure their L.A. equivalents live in Laurel Canyon, where quirky style and artistic pursuits are deeply embedded in the neighborhood history.