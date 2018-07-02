If It's July, It's Time for Kamikaze Shows at PØST

It’s a crazy idea and we don’t know why they do it, but we’re glad they do.

Every July for roughly the last decade, the good people of downtown’s PØST Gallery stage their legendary Kamikaze Exhibitions — 31 new shows, one every day in July. Sometime in the morning, the artist(s) show up with the work, install the show, host an opening/closing reception from 7 to 9 p.m., take the work down and head out. The cycle repeats every day, including the Fourth of July and all the Sundays, until the evening of July 31.

Group show "Spell Check" is on July 10. Kamikaze Shows at PØST

One of the more interesting aspects of the project, aside from the endurance-test vibe, is the eclectic depth and breadth of the programming itself. The shows range from the fairly straightforward (a single artist showing a few new paintings) to the totally intense (such as a multiperson group show). Sometimes there is music or performance art. Frequently, an artist will take the opportunity to show experimental pieces, try out a new medium or pursue a surprising collaboration.