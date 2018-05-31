Horror Movie Impresario Rachel Belofsky Is Leading the Genre's Fight for Respect

Horror films are big business these days. Just ask Screamfest founder and festival director Rachel Belofsky, who has done her part to help shepherd the slasher and sci-fi industry into its newfound respect.

Genre movies have come a long way since the era of video nasties. The masked maniacs, mad scientists and knife-wielding boogeymen who once drew the ire of parents and critics have finally found a place in Hollywood's good graces thanks to a little Oscar attention and a whole lot of box office appeal.

"I started in 2001 when I had produced a documentary called Fast Women, about women in auto racing. I took it to festivals and it won awards, but the experience wasn't enriching. I felt lost in festivals," Belofsky says. "After that, I felt I wanted to do something to help filmmakers. It really came from a place of understanding that you go to these festivals to show your film, but now what?"