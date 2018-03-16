Hippie Chick's Memoir Goes Inside the Manson Family

Hear me, o healing world: Charles Manson is dead, gone. In the words of the real Jesus: It is finished. Reports are that in his handwritten will, Manson wrote: "I'm not in the best spot to rest in peace."

"Good riddance!" crowed Geraldo Rivera, on national television when the end finally came. (Like him or not, Geraldo did one of the best in-person interviews with Manson ever, back in 1986. "Come on Charlie, stop bullshitting me!" he shouted, to Manson's face. To which all Charlie could answer was a quiet, polite "OK.")

But book publishers will always love Manson, the way they do Hitler; no one can say when the endless flow of books on these two fascinating killers will ever (i.e., never) end. This new book is "the real deal on the real wheel," to use a Charlie-ism: Dianne Lake's Member of the Family (William Morrow, $27.99) is a firsthand reminiscence of life with the Manson Family at the Spahn Ranch, back when she was 15 and her Manson-given name was Snake. (Deborah Herman is her co-author.)