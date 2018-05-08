Henri Dauman: Meet the Man Who Put the 20th Century in Pictures

Henri Dauman is the most famous photographer you may never have heard of, at least not by name. In his 40-year career capturing cinematic, intimate images of celebrities, artists, world leaders, ordinary citizens and significant historical events, his images were widely published in outlets like Life Magazine, The New York Times, New York Magazine, Paris Match, Newsweek, Smithsonian and Town & Country. A feature documentary on his career and equally compelling life story is wrapping up production now. Yet his current exhibition at KP Projects/Merry Karnowsky Gallery is somehow his first solo exhibition in the United States.

Henri Dauman: JFK Funeral, 1963 KP Projects Gallery

Though technically a self-taught photographer, Dauman's salient apprenticeships and personal love of American cinema combine to great effect in his portraiture — as well as in his empathetic documentation of sociopolitical events from civil rights protests to JFK’s funeral, and a few forays into his own more personal, avant-garde and even experimental fine-art inflected compositions.

Henri Dauman: Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda, 1969 KP Projects Gallery

The exhibition at KP Projects includes an eclectic sampling of his entire body of work, with both vintage black-and-white, silver gelatin prints and more modern color film pigment print work. In perusing the collection one gets a sense not only of the purview of Dauman’s career but also the sweep of historical aesthetics and image-making technology as well. (To see more Dauman photos, check out our slideshow here.)