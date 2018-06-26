Gordon Getty’s Scare Pair Delivers Shivers and Laughs at Broad Stage

This weekend, Santa Monica’s Broad Stage held two performances of L.A. Opera's double bill of works by composer Gordon Getty. The two pieces were based on Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher (first performed by Welsh National Opera in 2014) and on Oscar Wilde’s The Canterville Ghost (first performed by Leipzig Opera in 2015). The show, which featured Getty’s adapted librettos, was called Scare Pair, and it successfully achieved a unique fusion of classic spooky stories and opera. The double bill was offered twice; Friday night, June 22, and Sunday, June 24, for a matinee performance.



At the Friday evening performance of Scare Pair, a predominantly senior crowd mostly filled the 538-seat auditorium. The production featured Dave Dunning's scenery, most of which was projected onto curtains and various set pieces, combined with creative lighting by Nicole Pearce, which enabled cast members to interact with the designs; these visuals effectively created an eerie and satisfying atmosphere, further brought to life by great costuming by Callie Floor.

The show began with the Poe adaptation titled Usher House. The libretto made several departures from Poe’s classic tale. Principally, these included having Poe as a character in the story (in the place of the unnamed narrator from the original); the addition of a mad scientist/doctor, Dr. Primus; and a romantic history between Poe and Madeline Usher (Jamielyn Duggan).