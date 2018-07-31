Get Caught in a Cosmic Traffic Jam in Culver City

A snapshot survey with a distinct point of view, “Cosmic Traffic Jam” presents painting-based work by 20 artists of color. Co-curated with two artists, Alex Jackson and Umar Rashid, both of whom have work in the show, on one hand it represents a wide cross-section of contemporary practices. The results are eclectic in style, medium and message. On the other hand, a strong symbolic narrative stance does permeate the whole selection. Each artist approaches the act of painting itself as what the curators call “a potent language of examination, resistance and change.”

EXPAND Jordan Seaberry, Hallmarks (2018) Courtesy Zevitas Marcus Gallery

What they mean by this, and what is especially apparent when experiencing the exhibition in person, is that these painters are painters because of how painting functions in history and what part figurative/portrait painting in particular plays in either perpetuating or upending social constructs such as race, class and gender. But also, and perhaps even more so, they share a belief that there is something powerful in the creative choice to work in such a singular, physical, analog medium, to thereby not only generate sturdy, actual objects that assert the bodily presence of the artist, grounded in this time and place, but do so in a way that places their images in the flow of art history.

EXPAND Ashley Doggett, Dreams and Absolution: A Coddled Existence (2017) Courtesy Zevitas Marcus Gallery

EXPAND Laylah Ali, (Untitled) Sky (2014) Courtesy Zevitas Marcus Gallery

Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle, The Evanesced: The Retrieval Courtesy Zevitas Marcus Gallery

Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle is acclaimed for her unique way of rendering black bodies that are both undeniable yet on the verge of disappearance. Umar Rashid reclaims conventions of pre-colonial image-making to depict allegorical versions of modern social dynamics. Brittney Leeanne Williams borrows from surrealism and color theory to create disjointed yet emotional scenes, while John Bankston borrows from tropes of children’s books to explore the vagaries of evolving identity. David Leggett offers deceptively simple color- and text-based gestures to take the piss out of unconscious pop culture tropes.