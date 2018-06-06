Gay Black Artist Jonathan Lyndon Chase Makes His Mark in the L.A. Art World

Jonathan Lyndon Chase does not paint self-portraits. But in every stroke and atom of his prismatic, distressed and lyrically visceral mixed-media portraits, the artist embodies his own sense of self, both literally and figuratively constructing complex aspects of personal identity right before your eyes.

The 28-year-old, Philadelphia-based artist has just opened his first major solo exhibition in Los Angeles, home to his new powerhouse gallery representation, Hollywood’s Kohn Gallery. It’s a huge moment in Chase’s career, and the affecting, engaging and original work on display in the show, "Sheets," lives up to the moment.

As a gay black man, aware at all times of existing as a “minority within a minority,” Chase has developed a unique aesthetic style characterized by an eclectic assortment of materials and mediums, a wide array of techniques, and influences ranging from Romare Bearden to Francis Bacon, Alison Saar to Kerry James Marshall.