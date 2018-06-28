"Future IDs": A New Art Exhibition Reimagines a Talisman of Institutional Power

As an embedded artist with the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Gregory Sale was looking for a way to translate the L.A.-based group’s criminal justice reform efforts into a visual language with cultural impact: an artistic production capable of challenging social ideation around rehabilitation and re-entry for ex-offenders. The result — “Future IDs at Alcatraz,” a yearlong show going up in October that will occupy an entire building on the infamous island prison, a ruin of 20th-century justice that is now a national park — was a fortuitous twist in a years-long, experimental endeavor.

“We were really looking at the way cultural and artistic production could play out in an advocacy space,” Sale said at a recent preview for the show with local ARC members held at downtown’s Skid Row History Museum and Archive. “One of the things [ARC] members have gotten very effective at is telling their stories of rehabilitation or transformation to an elected official to convince them that rehabilitation is possible.” He described one encounter in 2016 in which a member made an impression on a busy senator. “He pulled out his old inmate ID, then he pulled out his new student ID. That was a moment where we had an everyday object we could start using as a platform.”

EXPAND J.D. Melendez Gregory Sale

Sale began holding workshops, in and outside of prisons, with inmates and ex-offenders and other participants across California to create personal, aspirational artworks formatted as large-scale ID cards. Photos and text paired with small icons, not unlike like government seals and symbolism, reference their lives, hopes, accomplishments. “The workshops were playing with the notion of, how do you represent yourself?’” Sale said. “Alongside people with conviction histories … and people without … that notion of otherness really softens in those types of spaces.”