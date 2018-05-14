All Under One Roof: Furth & Yashar & Open House & Foodshop at the Schindler House

On the leafy West Hollywood side street of King’s Road, the Schindler House presides as a quiet L.A. treasure, a landmark destination for any aficionado of avant-garde 20th-century architecture. Operated by the MAK Center for Art and Architecture, the Schindler House (built 1921-22) plays frequent host to art exhibitions and interdisciplinary cultural events whose occupations make sophisticated use of the building’s signature indoor/outdoor spatial flows and warm, earthy materials.

So it is with this month’s fortuitous coincidence of programming — the accidental pairing of “Open House” and Foodshop — a brilliant design exhibition and a farm-to-table curated artisanal dinner and music series. The Foodshop series menu looks cosmically delicious, but then again, viewing “Open House” on its own offers a more meditative, considered encounter with the installation, which itself blurs plenty of boundaries, between motif and function, design and sculpture, and personal and public space.

Conceived as a site-specific investigation juxtaposing architectural history with progressive materiality, “Open House” was curated by the powerhouse art-loving design team of Oliver M. Furth & Sean Yashar. They organize pop-ups like these under the name “Furth Yashar &” signalling the improvisational and collaborative nature of their projects — in this case, the heightened contextual presentation of new bodies of work by L.A.-based artist-makers Elyse Graham, Alex Hagentorn, Alex J. Reed, and Jonathan Zawada.