From the Crowds to the Cosplay, Anime Expo 2018 Was Pure Excess

It would have been difficult for anyone within a mile or two of the Anime Expo (or AX as it's called) to avoid smiling at the fanciful characters making their way to and from the Los Angeles Convention Center this past Thursday through Sunday. But the inevitable lines to get in and enter certain areas were worse than ever this year, so inside the event a lot of smiles were hampered, especially those of longtime attendees.

Somewhere in the neighborhood of 100,000 anime fans, most of them cartoony, costumed characters inspired by Japanese animation, swarmed what has become the premier anime convention in the United States (and almost as popular as Comic-Con in San Diego). The attractions that summoned them ranged from film and television series premieres to toys and memorabilia, but for most in attendance (from all corners of the globe) it was about meeting and mingling with like-minded anime fans and enjoying all the vibrant cosplay looks.

For cosplayers like Cheslyn Diloy, who was attending AX for the fourth time, the increased popularity of the event has taken away from its former cult appeal; however, the presiding attitude of the crowd serves as vindication. “It definitely gets bigger every year, and more crowded," she says. "For me, I guess it kind of gets a little bit annoying because there's just so many people, and the lines get longer, and the halls get crowded, but I mean as long as everyone else is enjoying it, then it's OK.”