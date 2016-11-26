From Little Tokyo to Boyle Heights, Shop Local at These Holiday Markets and Pop-Ups

EXPAND Sellers at Echo Park Craft Fair Broc James

Welp, you survived Black Friday (hopefully). Now it's time to eschew the big-box stores and support local makers and crafters and artists with your holiday-shopping bucks. Find something for everyone on your list at one of these holiday markets — seriously, that TV or iPad or whatever will be cheaper after Christmas anyway.

Smorgasburg L.A. Holiday Market

Smorgasburg sweetens the holiday-shopping deal by letting your gorge yourself while you browse. In addition to planters from Geometric Fossils, vegan skincare from No Tox Life and home accessories from Handsome Salt (and A LOT more), the Holiday Market's grand opening on Sunday offers shoppers $1 oysters from Jolly Oyster, $5 arepas from Sus Arepas and buy-one-get-one-half-off cookies from Cookie Captain. Treat yourself while you treat your friends and family to stuff they'll be stoked to open. Smorgasburg L.A., Alameda and Bay streets, downtown; opens Sun., Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (continues every Sunday through Dec. 18); free. la.smorgasburg.com.

Little Tokyo Holiday Marketplace

Get a little culture while you shop. For the second year in a row, the businesses of Little Tokyo have a weekend full of special events in store, like a Green Tea & Matcha Fair, a New Years floral arranging workshop with Kuragami Little Tokyo Florist, a crepe-making workshop at Four Leaf Cafe and a holiday nail art demonstration at Nail Service Little Tokyo (prices for workshops vary; register in advance here). Oh, and don't forget to have your picture taken with Shogun Santa. Various, Little Tokyo. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. golittletokyo.com/holidays.

Shopwalk DTLA Holiday Pop-Up Market

Shopwalk DTLA is celebrating the holiday shopping season with cronuts, crepes and beers. Browse local vendors at Spring Street Arcade while enjoying holiday treats from BierBiesl, Gelateria Uli, Green Grotto Juice Bar, Crepes Sans Frontieres and Downtown Donuts. There's also music, a toy drive and holiday games and workshops. RSVP in advance on their Eventbrite page to receive special discounts and offers. Spring Street Arcade Building, 541 S. Spring St., downtown; Sat.-Sun., Dec. 3-4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free with registration. eventbrite.com.

Echo Park Craft Fair

The Echo Park Craft Fair — which, incidentally, now takes place in Silver Lake — returns just in time for the holidays. It's attended by thousands, but don't expect Black Friday vibes — this is a mellow market for the coolest SoCal creatives. Indie makers come from all around to sell art, clothes, accessories and more, while dublab DJs spin tunes and the Spare Room crafts specialty cocktails. Holiday shopping can feel cheesy as hell, but definitely not here. Mack Sennett Studios, 1215 Bates Ave., Silver Lake; Sat.-Sun., Dec. 10-11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; $10. squareup.com/store/echo-park-craft-fair.

Renegade Craft Fair

Going head to head with EPCF, Renegade is the grand daddy of indie craft fairs, taking over Grant Park for two days in December. Hundreds of makers set up shop with their handmade jewelry, beauty products, clothes and housewares, and there's also seasonal eats, craft workshops, plus a photo booth and tintypes by Silver Still Image. Check their site for more info about workshops and special events as they're announced. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown; Sat.-Sun., Dec. 10-11; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. renegadecraft.com/fairs/losangeles-2016-holiday.

Self Help Graphics & Art's Holiday Marketplace

If you're downtown for Renegade, make the trip across the railroad tracks to Boyle Heights for Self Help Graphics' Holiday Marketplace. Local vendors and artists set up shop; you can even purchase serigraphs from Self Help's print collection. Besides the shopping, the marketplace features printmaking demonstrations, workshops and artist talks with renowned Eastside artists. Self Help Graphics, 1300 E. First St., Boyle Heights; Sat., Dec. 10, noon-5 p.m. selfhelpgraphics.com.

