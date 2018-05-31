FriendsWithYou Intend to Create Communal Interaction Through Art

FriendsWithYou is the art-making duo of Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III, aka Sam and Tury to their friends, which includes you. They've been working collaboratively since 2002, starting out in Miami, where they operated a sort of open studio that was not only a workspace but an indie-art gathering place. In 2012 they packed up their circus and moved to Los Angeles, their home ever since, although their nonstop exhibition schedule keeps them globetrotting.

Highlights of just the past few years include locales from Seoul to Art Basel, Singapore, MOCA, the High Line, the Santa Monica Pier and the most happy-making booth at this year's Art Los Angeles Contemporary art fair, courtesy of New York–based the Hole. (Pro tip: Next time you see that giant rocking-horse Pokey sculpture they showed at ALAC, remember you are in fact allowed to ride it.)

FWY is beloved by actual kids and the inner children of fancy art folks alike for its fantastical, candy-store cartoon wonderlands of inflatable, illuminated, large-scale, immersive public art installations and shared interactive experiences, from bouncy castles to virtual reality. FWY also paint, sculpt, perform live and are three seasons into an animated Netflix series, True and the Rainbow Kingdom, working with Pharrell Williams' production company.