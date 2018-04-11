Friday the 13th Meets The Shining at the Bearded Lady's Mystic Museum Speakeasy

Bearded ladies were once a staple in freak shows, and for the past six years the Bearded Lady has been a staple in Burbank, part of the Magnolia Boulevard renaissance anchored by Atomic Records and Pin Up Girl Boutique at one end and Halloween Town to the west. This section of Burbank close to the studios has always had a Twilight Zone freaky small-town vibe, fostered in part by the longtime presence of horror/goth general store Dark Delicacies as well as a large number of vintage shops catering to non-mainstream fashionistas.

The Bearded Lady perfectly enhanced the cool, weird and spooky vibes of Magnolia Boulevard with merchandise ranging from vintage undertaking and medical equipment to carnival memorabilia, arranged in rooms by theme in a small bungalow. Owners Erick Wessell and Kiko Bailey became fascinated with spirit boards, of which the much-maligned Ouija board (Parker Brothers manufactures them!) is just one version, and began collecting and displaying them. Wessell and Bailey relay that upon viewing the carefully curated displays of glass eyes, poison bottles and circus posters, customers would always exclaim, “This place is like a museum!”

So the duo connected with their friend Stephanie Joens, a dealer in Halloween memorabilia, and together the three launched the Bearded Lady’s Mystic Museum in 2016, with an emphasis on the history of fortunetelling, spiritualism and other mystical arts via exhibits, art shows and other events, such as The Shining–themed speakeasy that takes place there this Friday the 13th.