Freud's Last Session Dramatizes the Debate Over God's Existence

Philosophers, theologians, believers and nonbelievers from a broad spectrum of cultures and faiths have been arguing about God's existence for centuries. In Freud’s Last Session, playwright Mark St. Germain crystallizes the essence of the debate, creating a fictional encounter between Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis and a famous skeptic, and Irish-born C.S. Lewis, a scholar, novelist and devout Christian (whose messages of faith, broadcast via radio to his fellow Britons throughout World War II, served as comfort for many during those bleak times).

The play, directed by Robert Mandel and inspired by a book by Dr. Armand Nicholi, The Question of God, is set on Sept. 3, 1939 — the day that Hitler invaded Poland, and two weeks prior to the death of Freud, who, suffering inoperable cancer, ended his own life assisted by his doctor and his daughter Anna.

The faceoff between the 83-year-old Freud and Lewis takes place after the doctor (Martin Rayner, who originated the role in 2010) invites Lewis (Martyn Stanbridge) to visit him at his home in London. A vigorous, outgoing man in his middle years, Lewis arrives under the impression that Freud has read one of his books and taken umbrage at his description of a character very like himself — “a vain, ignorant old man.” But it turns out that the ailing intellectual icon couldn’t care less what Lewis thinks of him; he’s only interested in uncovering what prompted his guest, once a professed nonbeliever, to do a 180-degree turnaround to become a man of faith. He pointedly inquires “why a man of your intellect … abandoned truth and embraced an insidious lie.”