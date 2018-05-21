Forever Bound: Ultimately, a Face-off Between Good and Evil

Steve Apostolina’s dark and thoughtful dramedy, Forever Bound, starts out as two disparate narratives that come together in an intense, disquieting way. Commencing as a wry comedy about a nebbish whose life is on the downturn, it culminates as a riveting face-off between good and evil, and highlights just how hard it can be to sever the formidable bonds that bind us to our past.

Edmund (French Stewart) is a book scout, meaning he searches for rare or coveted books at garage sales and thrift stores and resells them at an inflated price. But business has not been good, and Edmund is now being hounded by creditors and facing eviction from his roach-ridden apartment. He’s in anxious retreat from the world when his buddy Shep (played by Apostolina) pays him a visit and suggests ripping off a wealthy collector of a valuable edition of Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass. Its proceeds, Shep argues, will enable Edmund to survive until a more legitimate opportunity comes along.

As the reluctant and natively law-abiding Edmund deliberates on his problems, the scenario drastically shifts, and a spotlight comes up on a cowed but lovely and intelligent young woman (Emily Goss) and a supercilious older man (Rob Nagle) tutoring her in the nuances of classic literature. When the girl complains that she’s tired and needs a break, the man, with brisk overbearing, references her parents, who, he claims, have entrusted her welfare to him.