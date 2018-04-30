For the Love of Brings the Raucous World of Roller Derby to the Stage

Liesel Hanson, left, Cassandra Blair, Yolanda Snowball and Nicole Gabriella Scipione are Brooklyn badasses in Gina Femia's For the Love of (or, the roller derby play) .

It probably says a lot that the theater has never produced a classic sports play on the mythic scale of a Raging Bull or a Bend it Like Beckham or even a Bad News Bears. It probably has something to do with the knotty challenge of capturing the outsized physicality and adrenaline intensity of competitive sports onstage. Without its spectacle, “the game” is little more than a schematized collection of testosterone-saturated clichés that are simply too closed off and overdetermined to take poetic root.

But that doesn’t mean that For the Love Of (or, the roller derby play) isn’t a seductively rousing show. While Gina Femia’s all-women twist on the venerable locker-room drama doesn’t exactly reinvent the sports narrative, it does persuasively demonstrate how invigorating it can be to simply reorient hoary sports tropes with a new gender perspective. That fresh spin, plus sizzling choreography by director Rhonda Kohl (no actual roller skates are used during the evening) and uniformly fine-grained performances by an electric ensemble, are enough to make Femia’s story feel arena-scaled even on Theatre of NOTE’s uncommonly intimate stage. (The play debuted last year at Chicago’s equally snug Buena at Pride Arts Center.)

As the title says, For the Love Of is a roller derby play. For those who have never seen a real-life L.A. Derby Dolls match or streamed Whip It, director Drew Barrymore’s offbeat, 2009 coming-of-age dramedy set in Texas’ derby milieu, be forewarned: This is not your grandmother’s roller derby. Femia’s fictional Brooklyn Scallywags are part of the all-female derby revival, a strictly amateur but bruisingly empowered, feminist appropriation that uses the old-school roller rulebook but replaces its scripted action and exploitive titillation with a Riot Grrrl attitude and a liberating sense of self.