Flashback Friday: Nothing Compares 2 Prince

Last week marked two years since Prince’s death, and the void he left is still felt. Luckily for fans, the Purple One’s spirit remains: An album of previously unreleased material was just announced, slated for September, and a new book, Famous People Who’ve Met Me — A Memoir by the Man Who Discovered Prince, provides new insight into his early career. The author, Owen Husney, recently had his booksigning event at Mr. Musichead Gallery in Hollywood. The book is available there and everywhere.

Prince's estate just released a new video of the departed star rehearsing, accompanied by a never-before-heard recording of “Nothing Compares 2 U” that proves Sinead O’Connor’s version wasn’t all that much better than the original (see it here). The estate also unveiled a new website called Prince2me, where fans can interact and "celebrate his groundbreaking cultural impact."