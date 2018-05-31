Fashion Designer Bao Tranchi Went From Sweatshops to Red Carpets

Bao Tranchi has one of the most uniquely sensual clothing brands around, her body-conscious designs melding elements of lingerie, fetish and couture-level detail into pieces that show skin in a strategic way that's both edgy and powerful. Tranchi's style is so eye-catching that it's what Jennifer Lopez chose to wear for her 46th birthday party; her revealing look was seen across the globe, sparking cultural conversation about age-appropriateness and what is sexy.

Ever since "the birthday dress," Tranchi's signature pieces have been worn by celebrities who want to be noticed: rap star Nicki Minaj, model Gigi Hadid, plus-size sensation Ashley Graham. Her clothes are worn by women who want to make a statement; they're being chosen over the biggest names in high fashion.

But things weren't always so glamorous. Tranchi left her native Vietnam when she was 10 months old, escaping a refugee camp with her family and coming to America for a better life. Growing up in Granada Hills, she watched as her mom spent years working in sweatshops in downtown L.A., which is how Tranchi learned to sew.