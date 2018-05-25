Exploring the Fabulous World of '40s Fashion in Film

Truhler's "Fashion & Film: The 1940s" focuses on style icons including Veronica Lake, left, seen in This Gun for Hire ; Rita Hayworth, in Gilda ; and Lana Turner, In The Postman Always Rings Twice .

Kimberly Truhler's fascination with vintage fashion has influenced more than her wardrobe; it has become her life. The stylish platinum blonde, whose elegant and graceful good looks and polished chic give her the aura of having stepped off the silver screen herself — definitely a Hitchcock picture like Rear Window or To Catch a Thief — is a historian and authority on vintage clothing and film who's made a career out of documenting movie costuming. Exploring how individual films throughout the decades have influenced style choices in the general population (more than even designer runways), her monthly seven-part "Fashion & Film" lecture series at the Egyptian Theatre breaks down each decade, from the 1920s to the 1980s, and this Saturday, she delves into one of the most fabulous fashion eras: the 1940s.

Truhler's slideshow presentation and discussion of how costume design in film influenced mainstream fashion at its time, and still influences fashion today, is followed by a classic film screening; this month it's the exquisite noir The Postman Always Rings Twice.

The presentation features historical and sociological perspective, spiced up with anecdotal stories about the film's stars and onscreen images for deeper understanding. Truhler explains, "I talk about the context of where we were in American history, where we were in the evolution of the studio system, the films themselves and their backstories. I also have a section I call the 'Cinema Connection,' which shows the costumes alongside images from current fashion so people can see these movies really do live on today. We're wearing them now, whether we know it or not."

