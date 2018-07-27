Enter Through The Gift Shop: 5 Museum Stores Trying Something New

Museum gift shops are the joy and the bane of art lovers’ institutional visits. Full of objects of precious desire, branded merch, libraries of extravagant books, avant-garde versions of ordinary design wares and tote bags, tote bags, tote bags, we decry the capitalization on culture but rush to acquire its fruits.

But a newish trend merges the museum shop with the taste for pop-up collections, guest-star makers, hyper-local labels and sustainable, progressive artisanal goods chosen and in some cases commissioned in response to the venue’s programming. In a world in which all things are curated, this has actually resulted in a crop of shops doing it a bit differently. Not that there’s anything wrong with a Van Gogh mug, but we like these results a little better.

Design by A-Z West Works at the Hammer Museum store Sarah Lyon

1. The Hammer Museum + High Desert Test Sites + A-Z West

To its usual trove of amazing books and catalogs of all size, scope, price points and topics along the art-architecture-design continuum, for populists, scholars and kids, the Hammer Museum’s gift shop also features a reasonable amount of merch and ephemera, mugs and jewelry, all of that. But for the past few months and through the end of September, this inventory is augmented by a pop-up residency from Joshua Tree–based artist Andrea Zittel. Zittel has a history of collaborating with the Hammer on outside-the-box projects, but this time her contributions come in the form of stocking the store with items made either at her creative compound, A-Z West, or offered by High Desert Test Sites. Both are art-centric venues for ecologically sound maker cultures, but HDTS also hosts the annual Gem and Mineral Expo, so in addition to ceramics, textiles, edibles, extracts and clothing, the stock offers the sparkling natural magic of rocks and geodes whose beauty rivals the art.