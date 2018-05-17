Enter Camille Rose Garcia's Fantastic Universe Through The Cabinet of Dr. Deekay

Art books tend to focus on final, fully realized works and self-contained exhibitions, and hardly any get turned into movies. But in the case of Camille Rose Garcia, the order of things gets a bit cattywampus. For Garcia, this time it's the book, The Cabinet of Dr. Deekay, that came first, in an original narrative project begun more than six years ago, influenced by years of work in the visual arenas of the publishing industry and one particularly alarming experience with dentistry.

The paintings in her current solo show at the Corey Helford Gallery actually came last, informed by the animated filming that's been going on for the last two years.

The animation itself is being produced in collaboration with Martin Meunier of Meunier Films, best known for his company's Oscar-winning work in James and the Giant Peach and Coraline and its revolutionary technology in the service of an indie sensibility.

It's been a long journey for Garcia, 47, from youthful Disney dreaming to a top-tier L.A. gallery and the bustling El Segundo studio where her vision becomes a reality.

For her exhibition, "The Wonderful World of Dr. Deekay," which opened May 12, Garcia executed an impressive suite of large-scale, richly textured, sparkling, goopy, shadowy, neon-inflected, expressive, folkloric paintings. Fever-dream portraits and narrative vignettes, these paintings and drawings depict key scenarios, plot points and protagonists whose more nuanced personas and accoutrements came to life as part of the parallel process of designing the stop-motion animation realm. As a gallery exhibition, it puts the "world" in "Wonderful World."

Remarkably, rather than being either the starting point or the goal for the publication and animation that are central to this moment in Garcia's career, these paintings grew directly out of the ongoing process of translating the drawings-based world of the book into the object-based universe of stop-motion animation.

La Sirena Fantasma Camille Rose Garcia

The paintings utilize and deftly parlay her schematic literary storylines into the evocative, visceral and disco-lit folklores that fans of her work adore. Take the majestic and seductive figure of La Sirena Fantasma — her whole look and story. We never actually meet her in the book. Instead, she is invoked by a brave and brilliant lobster named Sandoval, once her lover and determined to reunite with her. This is only one of several unresolved plot points in the book that telegraph Garcia's vision for the stop-motion feature to become more than a film. Its snaking, nesting-doll array of places and persons is perhaps better suited to a series format than a feature. Either way, it's going to be epic.

"I had no idea what I was doing," Garcia says. "So I was free to have a lot of crazy ideas. But one thing was that, since it's stop-motion, of course that design and production process is not computer-generated. It needed to include actual, built objects, plus costumes, props, architectural and environmental settings. ... I had to figure out the logistics and details of scenes, locations and all the things that took place there. Every single element, every atom of every frame. And the palette, too! I did the book in ink drawings, so we needed a color story as much as everything else."

And that's exactly how Garcia came to fully develop the look and feel and expanded spaces of what came to be the new paintings. In turn, The Cabinet of Dr. Deekay — the story is complete but the design is coming to fruition now — doubtless will be flavored by the details worked out in the movie and painting studios. As it says early on in the storybook, "If you started over backwards you could sometimes get to a place before you left."

Camille Rose Garcia at Corey Helford Gallery Danny Liao

Viewers of "The Wonderful World of Dr. Deekay" will get up close on dozens of illustrations, puppets, the first clips from the stop-motion film and an interior mural based on the old Wonderful World of Disney aesthetic.

"It'll basically be a map of the whole known universe," Garcia says, as it is both mapped and hinted at in the book. This includes a vast warehouse of shrink-rayed parts of the earth and sky; all the planet's natural inhabitants; a sprawling Escher-esque hulk of a hospital on a seaside cliff; the hospital's monstrous patient/prisoners; and its surreal labyrinth of hallways, cellars, false doors and wormholes, populated by hybrid creatures of air and ocean, both thralls and rebels, giant crickets and a feral albatross. "It doesn't have to make sense," Garcia says, "not in the same way our world does."

Fairy tales, especially the super-dark Brothers Grimm versions, are intended to prepare children and adolescents for the archetypal, inevitable traumas of adult life — crime, injustice, heartbreak, death, lies — and also to encourage rewardable behaviors such as forgiveness, patience, honesty and empathy. "But no one," Garcia laughs, "prepares you for the horror of, say, a violently bungled dental surgery and the prolonged quasi-psychosis of an atypical drug reaction."

That's the real-life and incredibly personal scenario at the root, so to speak, of the entire book/canvas/animation continuum. "I'd call it obfuscated autobiography," Garcia says. "It is a story of terrible dentistry. I feared my whole life and finally what happened was the worst thing that could happen, worse than my worst nightmare."

She'd been afraid of the dentist her whole life, and suffered from hard-to-fix periodontal issues. So right after her illustrated edition of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland became a New York Times best-seller in 2010, she took her money and called a specialist, determined to get her issues sorted out for good.