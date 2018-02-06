Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue Is Poetic But Not That Affecting

The first play in a three-part trilogy, Elliot: A Soldier's Fugue delves into the experience of war for three generations of soldiers in a Puerto Rican–American family. Written by Quiara Alegría Hudes (who wrote the book for Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights), it's a lyrical exploration of the fear, bravado and bewilderment of lonely soldiers struggling to survive the dubious battles our country has waged over the last seven decades. Hudes studied music before she took up playwriting, and that's evident in the lilt and rhythm of her writing, which also has plenty of droll moments to counter some of the story's dark sadness.

The play was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, an honor secured by its sequel Water for the Spoonful (which opens at the Mark Taper Forum on Feb. 11) in 2012. It's regrettable that the current production, directed by Shishir Kurup at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, is notable chiefly for the poetic language of the text; onstage, events and emotions transpire in a way that's mostly flat and not all that affecting.

As the word "fugue" implies, the narrative is made up of several threads, arrayed in counterpoint. The pivotal character, Elliot (Peter Mendoza), is 18 when he joins the Marines, following in the tradition of his Pop (Jason Manuel Olazábal), a Vietnam vet; his mother, Ginny (Caro Zeller), a military nurse who met Pop overseas; and his grandfather George (Rubén Garfias), who saw action in Korea but now uses a wheelchair and has Alzheimer's.