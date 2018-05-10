EDC Las Vegas' Art Cars Pack Plenty of Power Along With Intimate Experiences

Since touching down in Sin City in 2011, Insomniac's Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas has grown to an enormous size, boasting eight stages of jaw-dropping production, theatrical performers, carnival rides and more. Insomniac takes it one step further by introducing a variety of experiential and interactive art. This has taken the form of installations in various styles, but the pieces that have stood out the most have been the art cars that roam the festival.

While they are impressive and magical in their own right today, the concept of art cars actually began more than a half-century ago. The counterculture movements of the '60s and '70s saw the creation of airbrushed lowriders and hippie-themed VW vans, where artists could show off their unique DNA through the vehicles they drove. These cars became the backbone of an entire art car scene that flourishes to this day, with different subsets branching off to create their own styles.

Nowhere has this movement been more active than at Burning Man. Seen at the festival since its earliest years, art cars of all shapes and sizes have made their way to the Playa to lay their tracks in the dust and show off the work of their creators. It wasn't long before engineers began pushing their concepts even further, bolstering their cars' strong, singular appearance with production elements and high-wattage sound systems that effectively turned them into mobile stages.