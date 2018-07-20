Drunken Devil Events Meld Drink, Dread and Decadence

Alhambra native Matt Dorado has been obsessed with Halloween and haunted houses since he was a little boy. When he was in high school, he went to Universal Studios for Halloween Horror Nights and had nightmares for two weeks. Then one night he woke up and realized that he didn’t want to be scared, he wanted to scare others! He wanted to make haunted houses himself, and he did, creating his first as a teen inside a friend’s basement and, later, in his college dorm room. He produced his first public haunted house while still in college in Santa Barbara more than a decade ago, and then moved back to L.A. and brought his passion for eerie experiences with him.

Over the years, his houses turned into hedonistic happenings not for the kiddies, full-on ragers with booze to amplify the boo’s. His events company, Drunken Devil, was born out of this menacing meld. His creepy concept wasn’t a hell-raising hit right away, though. “Our first show, The Sinner’s Soiree, was a financial flop, and there were tons of horrible reviews," Dorado recalls. “It just wasn’t the success that I wanted it to be, and I nearly quit producing events. The one positive from that experience was that The Sinner’s Soiree ended in a bar, and had interactive characters, craft cocktails and burlesque dancers. People raved about the bar and I knew I had something on my hands — spooky immersive experiences with a vaudevillean/cabaret angle."

After the haunted-bar bash, Dorado produced his first “horror party” in a Skid Row warehouse. It was a cross between Studio 54 and Cabaret L’Enfer, the infamous hell-themed bar in Paris' Montmartre. From there he started producing bigger and more elaborate shows, such as Curse of the Jungle Drums (which took place in a cursed 1950s tiki bar), Night of 1,000 Devils (a Hitchcockian Halloween party where guests were immersed in a cult) and a horror Mardi Gras bash called Bloody Gras. Most recently he threw Sin-a-Rama, a grindhouse-themed party. As an attendee at a few of his events, which offer free drinks with your ticket, I'll say this: The "drunken" aspect is big, with themed drinks at the bar.