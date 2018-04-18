Don't Be a Basic Witch! Why Being Crafty Takes Work

To banish evil spirits, burn curry powder. For prophetic dreams, dip rosemary into a mix of stirred vinegar, gin, water, rum and wine and then leave near your bed. Before retiring say, “Tibi impero ut quondam viluero et velim adimpleas et facias.” Carry a red flannel bag of caraway seeds for spiritual power. A lot can be accomplished with nothing but salt and water.

There, I've just saved you several hundred dollars at a new age store and/or a trip to the desert to do hallucinogens and then return to inform me you're a healer now. (I can only hold my eye rolls for so long.)

It seems being a "witch," especially in Los Angeles right now, is cool. But it's about more than dropping a bunch of money on a large amethyst or heading to a remote festival or retreat for a magical makeover. That smells like capitalism and imperialism more than harmonizing. The very idea that harnessing personal power is related to an investment of money or a geographical location that you don't already exist in, that power is outside of you but can be quickly attained through a substantial purchase or occupying more spaces on the planet, is dangerous. I understand the idea of "getting away" for a clear head and am obviously not doubting the power of objects imbued with meaning. I frequent smells and bells stores and take vacations and all that. But it feels like the integral aspect of a daily trust/practice/critique/failure/learning curve/patience has been bypassed by a decent percentage of recent self-proclaimed "witches."