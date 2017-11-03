There Are (at Least) 12 Reasons to Go Downtown This Weekend

Dia de los Muertos is technically over with, but in Grand Park, Day of the Dead lives on. Throughout the park, more than 50 altars honoring dead loved ones as well as commissioned works of art are still on display. Between Grand Avenue and Hill Street, Boyle Heights gallery Self Help Graphics & Art has curated a collection of altars, including a large community altar, where Angelenos can leave ofrendas for the dead. On the community terrace between Hill Street and North Broadway, an installation called The Journey to Mictlán celebrates the duality of death — that it's simultaneously an ending and a beginning. And on the event lawn North Broadway and Spring, a Oaxacan altar honors the four elements.

The "Altars + Art" exhibition just one thing to see during Grand Ave Arts: All Access, a day of free performances, art and activities hosted by a dozen downtown cultural institutions up and down Grand Avenue, from Temple to Sixth Street.

Here's a quick rundown of some highlights (and a full agenda is available here):

Admission to MOCA is free all day, and we highly recommend checking out their current Anna Maria Maiolino exhibit.

The Music Center is offering architectural tours of Walt Disney Concert Hall, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum and Ahmanson Theatre from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

At the Colburn School's courtyard, Los Angeles Master Chorale presents MusicBox, which it's calling "the world's tiniest concert hall." Visitors go inside the box for an intimate and immersive concert.

At 11 a.m., the L.A. Phil is hosting a conversation with recent Genius Grant recipient Yuval Sharon about the forthcoming (and very cool sounding) opera based on George Orwell's War of the Worlds radio broadcast. They'll also have music workshops for kids and an "instrument petting zoo" at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Singers from L.A. Opera's Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program perform arias at noon and 2 p.m. at Stern Grand Hall.

Violist Ryan Davis, aka Little King, performs and writes new music with audience participation from 11 a.m.-noon at the Colburn School.

That's seriously, just a snapshot. Look for balloons where there's stuff going on from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. grandavearts.tumblr.com.

